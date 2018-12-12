Frank Buckley Interviews: Jason Coffman, Borderline Shooting Victim’s Father

Jason Coffman is the father of the late Cody Coffman, 22, who was shot and killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on November 7, 2018. He was one of 12 innocent people (link below) who were killed by a gunman who entered the venue on “College Country Night” and began shooting. His motive remains unknown.

During this podcast, Jason tells us how special his son was, he discusses the horror of living through the events of that night and the following morning, and how he has managed to move forward in the days since. Jason also reveals the sympathy he has for the mother of the shooter and his hopes to speak with her.

