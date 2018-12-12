Gas Prices at Some L.A.-Area Stations Fall Below $3 a Gallon as Cost Continues to Drop in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The price of gasoline continues to fall in California, with some stations in the Los Angeles area even offering gas below $3 a gallon on Wednesday.

In the Golden State, prices at the pump have decreased an average of 27 cents for a gallon of regular gas since a month ago, dropping to about $3.43, according to the latest statistics from AAA.

The cost is also about 7 cents less throughout California since a week ago.

Still, the average amount motorists are paying is significantly higher than this time one year ago, when it cost an average of $3.12 in the state, according to AAA.

California's gas prices are also among the highest in the nation -- only Hawaii pays more -- and well above the national average of $2.40.

But there's some relief in sight for drivers, as gas prices fell below $3 a gallon at several gas stations in the L.A. area, according to GasBuddy.com.

The website reported the following gas stations had prices of $2.99 a gallon as of Wednesday morning:

ARCO at 105 E. El Segundo Blvd. in Willowbrook

US Gasoline at 12706 S. Central Ave. in Compton

ARCO at 2829 N. Broadway in Lincoln Heights

Additionally, video from early Wednesday showed a Food4Less gas station in Long Beach, an ARCO in Paramount and an ARCO in Bellflower also were offering regular gasoline for $2.99 a gallon.

Those prices are well below the average in the L.A. area, which is at $3.45 a gallon, according to AAA.

Falling crude oil prices are the main reason for the decline at the pump, according to industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.