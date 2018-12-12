Holiday Hairstyles With Glamsquad
-
Three Ways Parental Worry Affects Kids During the Holiday Season With Dr. Lara E. Fielding
-
Holiday Gift Ideas With Sur La Table
-
Retailers Launch Holiday Shopping Season Push
-
L.A. County Firefighters Demonstrate How Quickly Christmas Tree Can Catch Fire
-
Handmade Holiday Creations at Harvest Festival Art & Craft Show
-
-
Busy Week of Thanksgiving Travel Gets Underway
-
The KTLA 5 Morning News Team Reveals What They Are Thankful For
-
LAPD Hosts Toy Drive and Baseball Game in Elysian Park
-
Residents Displaced After Fire Tears Through Pico Union Apartment Building
-
Black Friday Sales Expected to Hit Record $23 Billion, Up About 9 Percent From 2017
-
-
Universal Studios Hollywood™ – you could win tickets!
-
KTLA Introduces New Food Show: ‘California Cooking With Jessica Holmes’
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, December 2nd, 2018