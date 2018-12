In a shimming holiday display, Descanso Gardens has transformed into a luminous landscape complete with glowing LED tulips and an interactive light-up walkway that’s great for kids.

The “Enchanted: Forest of Light” is open through Jan. 6, 2019, at 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Experience it in 360 as part of our #LAsVeryOwn series, powered by Jeep.

Tickets and information are at the garden’s website.