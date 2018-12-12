× L.A. to Pay $300,000 in Lawsuit Over Arrest of Former City Council Aide

Los Angeles will pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former City Council aide after a Superior Court judge found he had been wrongfully arrested, an incident that drew media attention and led to him losing his job.

The City Council voted 13 to 0 without discussion Wednesday to approve the settlement payment.

In his lawsuit, Fredy Torres said he was arrested without probable cause two years ago in South Los Angeles.

Torres, who was working at the time as a field deputy for Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, had just parked a city car when he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

