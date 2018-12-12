Officials Put Down Mountain Lion Caught Slaughtering Livestock in Yucca Valley; Cat Believed to Be Culprit in Other Recent Attacks

A mountain lion that had allegedly been terrorizing animals and residents in the Yuca Valley area was put down after authorities found it slaughtering livestock in a covered enclosure, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies and state wildlife officials originally responded to the 5900 block of Avalon Avenue on Monday after a homeowner reported a big cat that was attacking its caged livestock, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The lion killed several animals, but deputies were able to chase it away from the area that night, officials said.

However, the same cat went back to the home around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night. It was able to break through the roof of a livestock enclosure and ambushed the animals inside, deputies said.

When authorities arrived they found the lion still inside the cage, surrounded by injured and deceased animals.

Although deputies again attempted to chase the cat away from the scene, it refused to cease its attack, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials believed the lion posed “an immediate and ongoing threat” to not only the livestock on the property, but also the homeowner and other animals living in the area.

They decided to put it down after consulting with officers from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, which took possession of the lion’s remains, deputies said.

Authorities believe that cat was the culprit in several other attacks on animals reported in the Yucca Valley area over the past several months.