Ongoing Spill in Mexico Floods Tijuana River, SoCal Beaches With Millions of Gallons of Raw Sewage

The equivalent of more than 6 million gallons a day of raw sewage has been spilling into the Tijuana River since Monday night, according to U.S. officials.

The U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission said Tuesday that counterparts in Mexico informed the agency that the cause of the sewage leak was a ruptured collector pipe. Officials said the aging collector underwent millions of dollars in upgrades over the last year but is not fully rehabilitated.

“We are in close contact with Mexico,” said Lori Kuczmanski, spokeswoman for IBWC. “We have engineers in the field getting the details of the incident.”

Shorelines from Imperial Beach to Coronado have been closed for several days because of polluted water that flushed through the Tijuana River after recent rains, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

