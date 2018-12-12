× 65-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed by Pickup Truck in Quartz Hills; Driver Accused of DUI

A senior citizen died after being struck by a pickup truck driven by an allegedly drunken driver in Quartz Hills early Wednesday, officials said.

The collision took place just before 1:10 a.m. on 50th Street West, near Avenue M, California Highway Patrol Officer Rebecca Thomas said.

The pickup truck was heading south along 50th Street at about 40 mph when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking southbound directly in front of the truck, CHP officials said. Paramedics pronounced the badly injured man dead at the scene.

The driver of the involved 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck remained at the scene, Thomas said.

Investigating officers determined Peters was intoxicated and arrested him, officials said.

Tanner Peters, 24, of Littlerock was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, according to the CHP.

DUI-related crashes that cause injuries or death are generally viewed as felonies, authorities said. But investigators were looking into the possibility that the pedestrian was the person at fault in the collision.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials are expected to review the evidence and filed charges in the coming days, authorities said.

Officers from the CHP’s Antelope Valley-area office are handling the investigation. Anyone with information can reach the office at 661-948-8541

Peters’ bail was set at $15,000 pending his initial court appearance, Los Angeles County booking records show.