Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left Man Severely Injured in Upland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are working to track down a motorist who slammed into a 29-year-old man crossing the street with friends in Upland over the weekend, leaving the victim with extensive injuries.

Michael Angelo Gomez-Filippi was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and C Street when he was struck by a dark vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Upland Police Capt. Marcelo Blanco said.

Filippi was walking home with a ground of friends after a night out at a local bar at the time of the crash, witnesses said.

Stephany Wilson said she was walking just ahead of Filippi and she saw the street was clear with a red light at an intersection south of them. But then, one car kept coming closer — and didn't stop, even after it hit her friend.

"I didn't run up to him," Wilson said. "I knew at that time you can't move anybody, you can't do anything other than protect them, and that's what I wanted to do. It didn't hit me until about an hour later, once I got home."

Though the intersection of Euclid and C has a crosswalk, there are no signals or stoplights.

Filippi's friends said the impact catapulted him about 45 feet. He's now in an intensive care unit, recovering from several broken bones, a dislocated shoulder, a lacerated kidney and cuts and bruises, among other injuries.

"Whoever hit him, they left him for dead," Filippi's friend Stephen Grimm said. "As far as I'm concerned, they failed as a human being."

The victim works for Amazon and enjoys computer programming, but his family said he's passionate about outdoor sports like rock-climbing and hiking — activities he won't be able to do for quite a while.

In fact, he won't even be able to walk for at least six months, his cousin Silvana Filippi told KTLA.

"We're very happy he's alive," she said. "He's just in a lot of pain."

The victim's sister, Yessenia Gomez, said she "wouldn't even wish this upon the person who did this."

"They need to speak up," Gomez said. "They need to have that integrity."

Police said surveillance footage that captured the crash shows dark, four-door vehicle that they believe is a Kia. Investigators also found a broken piece headlight lens found at the crash site has a Kia logo on it.

The video also shows a second dark vehicle traveling north on Euclid Avenue near the suspect vehicle. Police would like the speak with the occupants of that car as well to see if there's any information they can provide on the motorist who hit Filippi.

Gomez has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her brother's recovery expenses.