Police Uproot 4,600 Marijuana Plants From 9 Commercial Units in San Bernardino

Police seized 4,600 marijuana plants from nine commercial units and arrested one person during a raid at a San Bernardino business complex on Tuesday, officials said.

The bust took place about 11 a.m. at a row of commercial units in the 300 block of West Athol Street, San Bernardino Police Department Captain Richard Lawhead said in a written statement.

“Out of the 15 units, nine were found to be operating an illegal grow,” he said.

Police arrested one suspect at the scene on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana, Community Engagement Officer Eilieen Hards said. The suspect’s identity was withheld Wednesday as the investigation continued.

“The nine units were also red-tagged by the building inspector for safety issues,” Lawhead added. “Code enforcement will be following up with the property owner to resolve the building issues.”

While the pot garden raided Tuesday was allegedly operating illegally, the city put ordinances in place that allow for lawful marijuana-related businesses in March.