San Bernardino Man Shot to Death in Motel Parking Lot

Detectives are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a San Bernardino in the parking lot of a motel on Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.

Apolinar Valdez Abrego Jr., 32, died at the scene of the 1 a.m. shooting outside the Budget Lodge, 668 W Fairway Drive, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Thomas Shank said in a written statement.

Officers responded to investigate several reports of gunfire heard in the parking lot, the sergeant said. They encountered Abrego “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

“There is currently no known suspect or motive for the crime,” Shank said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630, or Sgt. Shank at 909-388-4955.