A Canyon Country teen is struggling to recover from severe brain damage after suddenly suffering a stroke and falling into a coma. His family said they've since learned the 16-year-old was born with a rare genetic condition that is to blame.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise funds for Jesus Ortiz's recovery.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 12, 2018.