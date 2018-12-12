The United States Postal Service's century-old annual tradition reading through the Christmastime wishes of children, "Operation Santa," brought out workers volunteering and others looking to give Wednesday afternoon in South L.A. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 12, 2018.
U.S. Postal Service’s 106th Annual ‘Operation Santa’ Helps Gift Children in South L.A.
