U.S. Postal Service’s 106th Annual ‘Operation Santa’ Helps Gift Children in South L.A.

Posted 2:40 PM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:41PM, December 12, 2018

The United States Postal Service's century-old annual tradition reading through the Christmastime wishes of children, "Operation Santa," brought out workers volunteering and others looking to give Wednesday afternoon in South L.A. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 12, 2018.