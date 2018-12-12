× Under Trump, U.S. National Debt Grew by Size of Brazil’s Economy

U.S. government debt is on track this year to rise at the fastest pace since 2012, as a stronger economy fails to keep pace with the wave of red ink that’s rising under the Trump administration.

Total public debt outstanding has jumped by $1.36 trillion, or 6.6%, since the start of 2018, and by $1.9 trillion since President Trump took office, according to the latest Treasury Department figures. The latter figure is about the size of Brazil’s gross domestic product.

If this year’s growth rate is sustained through the end of the year, it would be the biggest jump in percentage terms since the last year of President Obama’s first term, when the economy needed fiscal stimulus in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

As of Monday, the nation’s debt stood at a record $21.9 trillion.

