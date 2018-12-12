Vitaminwater Is Offering $100,000 to the Person Who Can Ditch a Smartphone for Entire Year

Do you think you could go without your smartphone for a whole day? How about a whole year?

Vitaminwater is willing to bet you can’t do it. The company unveiled a challenge for 2019 with an award of $100,000 to a person who can prove they went without their smartphone for 365 days.

To enter the contest, share on Instagram or Twitter why you feel you’re up for the challenge, including the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

Vitaminwater will choose one participant who will trade their smartphone for a 2000s era calling-only phone. If the challenger makes it for six months they get $ 10,000, and if they make it for the full year they win a $100,000

The entry period starts Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m. ET and ends Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can enter up to four times.

Vitaminwater didn’t go into detail about how they’ll monitor the contest but said lie detector tests will be involved.