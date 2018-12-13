79-Year-Old Man Dead, Wife Injured After Being Struck by Car in West Covina

A 79-year-old La Puente man died and his 72-year-old wife was hurt when the couple was struck by a car while crossing a street in West Covina on Thursday morning, police said.

The collision took place just after 7 a.m. at Fairgrove and Sunset avenues, West Covina police spokesman Rudy Lopez said.

The man and woman were walking west across Sunset Avenue, within a crosswalk, when they were struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by a 27-year-old woman, police said.

Initial investigation indicated the woman was making a left turn from eastbound Fairgrove Avenue to northbound Sunset Avenue and failed to see the pedestrians, Lopez said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, he added. DUI was not initially suspected.

The identity of the man killed in the collision was not available Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information can reach West Covina police at 626-939-8500.