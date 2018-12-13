FEMA to Set Up Hundreds of Mobile Homes for Families Displaced by Camp Fire

Federal authorities are finalizing leases for two temporary sites in Butte County where hundreds of mobile and manufactured homes will be located to house families displaced by the devastating Camp fire.

A privately owned vacant lot in Chico will be the site of 250 homes, and officials in the nearby city of Gridley on Monday will consider a federal plan to locate 405 manufactured and mobile homes there, a federal official told the Butte County Board of Supervisors.

Kevin Hannes, a coordinating officer with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said about 705 families have qualified for direct housing assistance.

“I think that number will go up,” he told the board this week.

