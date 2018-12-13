Former CHP Lieutenant Convicted Again for Attempted Child Sex

A retired California Highway Patrol lieutenant has been convicted at his second trial for attempting unlawful sex with a fictitious 13-year-old girl.

Stephen Robert Deck’s 2009 conviction was overturned by an appeals court.

City News Service reports jurors in the second trial deliberated for about 2 ½ hours Thursday before convicting him again.

Deck was still serving in the CHP when he was caught in an internet sting by a nonprofit group that has adults pose as children to seek out sexual predators.

The 63-year-old was immediately sentenced Thursday to a year in jail. Since he has already served that time he won’t go back behind bars. He was also sentenced to five years of probation and will have to register again as a sex offender.