Former Pro Tennis Player Justin Gimelstob Charged With Assaulting Man in West L.A. on Halloween Night

Posted 9:26 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:17AM, December 13, 2018
Justin Gimelstob attends day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 13, 2018. (Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Former professional tennis player Justin Gimelstob has been charged with assaulting a man while trick-or-treating with his wife and son in West Los Angeles on Halloween night, officials announced Thursday.

It is unclear why Gimelstob, who is also a tennis broadcaster, allegedly attacked the man. The victim was described as being acquainted with Gimelstob.

He was charged with one felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury and he pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials said.

Gimelstob, 41, faces four years in prison if he is convicted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.