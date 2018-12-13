Graffiti Threatening Shooting Outside La Puente School Prompts Increased Patrols

Graffiti scrawled on concrete outside Nogales High School in La Puente that threatens a school shooting next week has prompted an increased law enforcement presence on campus, officials said Thursday.

The message, written in red ink, reads “… everyone that call me ugly I will shoot up the school” and includes Monday’s date and “4 period.”

School officials immediately contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the graffiti was discovered Tuesday. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the source of the threat, said Gina Ward, a Rowland Unified School District spokeswoman.

In addition to the campus’ school resource officer, additional deputies will be present on campus through at least Monday. School administrators also called and emailed parents Wednesday morning to let them know what had been found.

