Director of Laser and Cosmetology Dermatology at UC San Diego Dr. Arisa Ortiz joined us live with the beauty products you need to help you make it through the holidays. To make an appointment with Dr. Arisa Ortiz, you can call (858) 657-8322 or follow her on Instagram @ArisaOrtizMD
Holiday Beauty Survival Guide With Dermatologist Dr. Arisa Ortiz
