Inmate Tampers With GPS Monitor, Flees While Out on Day Pass in Commerce

Authorities are on the lookout for an inmate from a Long Beach community reentry program who they say tampered with his electronic monitoring device and vanished Thursday while out on a day pass in Commerce.

Reynaldo Campana Jr., 37, was serving a three-year sentence for auto theft and evading police at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Male Community Reentry Program when he disappeared, CDCR officials said in a written statement. He was sent to the state prison system from Los Angeles County in March and had been participating in the MCRP since August.

“An emergency search was conducted after CDCR was notified at 9:41 a.m. that Campana’s electronic monitoring device had been tampered with,” according to the statement. “Campana has been out on an approved day pass and his las known location was 1455 S. Atlantic Boulevard in the city of Commerce.”

The address belongs to a Winchell’s Donut House.

CDCR agents are out looking for Campana, officials said.

He’s described as Latino, 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, jawline and eyebrows, and one under his left eye.

Anyone who spots Campana is asked to call 911 immediately.

The CDCR’s MCRP has a 100 percent record of returning walkaway inmates to state custody, the agency said.