Knights in Armor Exhibit at Bowers Museum

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Ana at the Bowers Museum to explore the new exhibition KNIGHTS IN ARMOR. This exhibit features masterpieces of European arms and armor, dating from the Medieval and Renaissance ages to the Romanticized Medieval revival of the 1800s.

The craftsmanship of more than 90 pieces of armor, including full suits, helmets, corselets, shields, swords and paintings are on loan from the Museo Stibbert of Florence, Italy. They illustrate the life of the legendary figure of the knight, his code of chivalry and his battlefield role.

In conjunction with this exhibition at the Bowers is the exhibition KINGS, QUEENS, & CASTLES. This is a children’s chess exhibit co-created by The World Chess Hall of Fame and The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum. This innovative, nationally traveling exhibit brings the game of chess to life and provides an engaging introduction to individual chess pieces and game strategy.

“KNIGHTS IN ARMOR”

“KINGS, QUEENS, AND CASTLES”

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.