× Long Beach Man Accused of Dealing Heroin, Fentanyl in Thousand Oaks

Detectives arrested a Long Beach man and seized a kilogram of fentanyl-laced heroin in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday, authorities said.

Carlos Rojas Solano, 48, was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a written statement.

Detectives had been investigating Solano for alleged sales of the drug, known as “China white,” in Ventura County, the sergeant said.

As part of the investigation, detectives approached Solano Wednesday in the 500 block of North Ventu Park Road and searched his car, officials said. They then discovered more than 2 pounds of the drug, with an estimated street value of nearly $200,000.

“Fentanyl is extremely potent, dangerous and has been linked to an increase in fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Ventura County,” according to Malagon.

According to Ventura County booking records, Solano was released from custody Thursday pending a Dec. 28 court date after posting bail.