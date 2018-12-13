Man Arrested in Connection With Break-in, Guitar Theft at Chino Hills Music School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect was arrested in connection with a burglary at a music school in Chino Hills after guitars that were stolen were posted for sale online, officials said Thursday.

Security cameras at Rockstars of Tomorrow, in the Chino Hills Marketplace at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, captured two men shattering the music academy's glass front door and scooping up six guitars, escaping seconds after they entered in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 7.

On Tuesday, investigators got a tip that a man named Joe Adrian Perez was advertising the same instruments for sale online, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

After serving a search warrant at the 43-year-old's San Dimas home, detectives found two guitars matching the description of some that were taken. They also found a substance that they suspect is methamphetamine, authorities said.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property, the Sheriff's Department said.

Inmate records show he was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Wednesday and bailed out Thursday at about 1:40 p.m. His bond had been set at $25,000, deputies said.

No court appearances had been scheduled.

Detectives did not say whether they had any leads on who the second suspect may be, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Glozer at 909-364-2000, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.

33.983729 -117.713166