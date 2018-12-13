× Man Being Investigated in Connection With Malibu Creek State Park Area Burglaries, Shootings Sentenced on Separate Gun Violations

A man who authorities are continuing to investigate in connection with a series of burglaries and separate string of shootings in and around Malibu Creek State Park was sentenced Thursday after being convicted on unrelated gun charges.

Anthony Rauda, 42, was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for gun and ammunition violations, according to Greg Risling, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The term will run consecutively to a separate, 160-day sentence Rauda received last month for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision, Risling said.

Rauda was armed with a rifle when he was found and arrested on a remote hillside within the state park in October.

The team of detectives and search crews who took him into custody were combing the rugged area in an attempt to locate the culprit behind a string of eight area burglaries that began two years before.

The thief was breaking into a community center and businesses in Calabasas and the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains area in the early morning hours but took only food, L.A. County sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators also said they would conduct ballistics testing on his rifle, which they seized, to determine whether Rauda could also be tied to the shocking killing of Tristan Beaudette, an Irvine father shot dead in June while camping with his daughters at Malibu Creek, and other mysterious shooting incidents nearby that are roughly concurrent to the burglaries.

Rauda still has not officially been deemed a suspect in either crime series.

Detectives are still investigating the burglary portion of Rauda’s case, Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano confirmed Thursday.

In regards to the ballistics testing, Medrano said the department hadn’t received any information that could be released.

There were no other details the Sheriff’s Department could confirm or release on the case without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation, the deputy said.

Inmate records showed Rauda was being held at the Men’s Central Jail in Chinatown.