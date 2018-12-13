Man Shot by Officers in Upland Had Brandished a Replica Firearm, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police shot and critically injured a man who they say brandished a replica firearm at officers in Upland Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 3:15 a.m. when officers responded to a call of a suspicious person in the area of West 11th Street and North Benson Avenue.

Arriving officers contacted a man who brandished what appeared to be a gun at them, Upland Police Department Capt. Blanco said.

Multiple officers, fearing for their lives, then opened fire on the man, Blanco said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The item the man brandished turned out to be a replica and was recovered at the scene, Blanco said.

Crime scene tape was seen blocking a driveway into nearby Cabrillo Elementary School.

Blanco said the school would open as usual Thursday, but parents may have to take a different route to the campus while authorities conducted their investigation.