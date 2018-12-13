× Riverside County, Which Led Nation in Death Sentences in 2017, Has Had Zero This Year as Capital Punishment Plummets Across State

In 2015 and again in 2017, Riverside County held the grim distinction of sending more people to death row than any other county in the nation.

But so far this year, no one in Riverside County has been sentenced to death, reflecting a trend seen in California and across the country, according to a new report.

Five California counties, among the 10 with the most death sentences nationwide in the last five years, either had no sentences or no more than two, according to the report by the Death Penalty Information Center.

In fact, no U.S. county handed down more than two death sentences — a first since executions resumed more than 40 years ago after they had been halted by the U.S. Supreme Court.

