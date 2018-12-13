Man Found Fatally Injured on San Bernardino Sidewalk

The mysterious death of a man found suffering from a head injury on a San Bernardino sidewalk early Thursday is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police first received a call about 1:15 a.m. reporting a “man down” in the 100 block of East Baseline Street, just east of Sierra Way, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Thomas Shank said in a written statement.

“Officers responded and found a Hispanic male adult down and unresponsive on the sidewalk,” Shank said. “The victim had visible trauma to his head and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

No information how how the injuries may have been inflicted was released. But officials said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

“There is currently no known suspect or motive for the crime,” Shank said.

The victim’s name was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or Sgt. Shank at 909-388-4955.