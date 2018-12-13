Taking Kids Out of School for the Holidays With Education Attorney Adam Wasserman
-
Ex-NFL Player Rae Carruth Is Out of Prison After 18 Years for Murder Plot
-
Delayed Obama-Era Policy Protecting Students Defrauded by For-Profit Colleges Ordered Into Force
-
Man Attempting to Board International Flight Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Girlfriend, Leaving Body in Anaheim Dumpster: Police
-
Michigan Mother Sentenced to Jail, Fined $500 Over 6-Year-Old’s Excessive School Absences
-
French Schools Ban Cellphone Usage in Classrooms as Law Goes Into Effect
-
-
FBI Analyzing Pipe Bombs Packed With Glass Shards Sent to Obama, Clinton, Soros, Holder, Brennan and Rep. Waters
-
Betsy DeVos Moves to Bolster Rights of College Students Accused of Sex Assault in Overhaul of Campus Misconduct Rules
-
Judge Denies Turpin Mom’s Request to Receive Mental Health Treatment in Lieu of Prosecution in Perris Torture Case
-
Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, Schools Chief Among Statewide Offices up for Grabs in California
-
‘Troubling’ Video Shows Police Violently Pulling Toddler From Mother’s Arms at NYC Food Stamp Office
-
-
4 Sisters, Newlyweds and Young Parents Among 20 Killed in New York Limo Crash
-
Ed Department Investigates Federal Complaints Women’s Programs, Resources at Universities Discriminate Against Men
-
Suspect Faces Federal Charges in Connection With Pipe Bombs Sent to Trump Critics: Justice Dept.