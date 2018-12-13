× Tech Billionaire Teams up With California Coastal Commission to Build App for Finding Hidden Beaches

When a seaside property owner blocks beach access with a gate, the California Coastal Commission can order it removed.

When a developer builds along the coast without permission, the agency can rain down millions in fines.

But when tech billionaire Sean Parker chose a wedding venue in violation of the California Coastal Act, the state settled on a far more creative form of restitution: a mobile app.

Now after five years of collaboration between Parker — the founder of Napster and first president of Facebook — and the commission, YourCoast is available for download in the iOS app store and will be unveiled Thursday at a commission meeting in Newport Beach.

