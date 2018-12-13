The News Director’s Office: Frank Buckley, KTLA 5 News Anchor/’Frank Buckley Interviews’



Frank Buckley anchors the KTLA 5 Morning News, as well as hosts the “Frank Buckley Interviews” television program and podcast. Frank drops in the News Director’s Office and shares his passion for getting to know people through his interviews. He reveals some of his favorite conversations, details the story behind joining KTLA, and opens up about his dedicated work with JDRF to help cure type 1 diabetes.

Episode quotes

“To love what you do and feel that it matters, how could anything else be more fun?” -Katharine Graham

