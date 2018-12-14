5 in Custody After Fatal East L.A. Shooting, Pursuit That Ended in Downey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five people believed to be connected to a fatal shooting in unincorporated East Los Angeles were taken into custody when a pursuit ended in Downey Friday morning.

The events began about 12:31 a.m. when deputies were called to the 4300 block of Whittier Boulevard to investigate a possible shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Hoglund said.

Arriving deputies found a man down who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Hoglund said.

The victim, described only as a Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the man was riding his bike on Whittier Boulevard when a green sedan with multiple occupants pulled up.

At least one person exited the vehicle and shot the victim, Hoglund said.

About 30 minutes later, another shooting was reported in the area of South McBride Avenue and Telegraph Road.

The occupants of one vehicle apparently fired at another moving vehicle, but no one was struck or injured, Hoglund said. “We do believe the two incidents are related,” he said.

The vehicle involved in each shooting was described as a green sedan with multiple occupants.

Deputies later saw a matching vehicle and a pursuit ensued when they tried to pull it over, Hoglund said.

The chase continued on the southbound 5 Freeway, where deputies saw a firearm being thrown out of the vehicle near East Washington Boulevard.

Officials closed the freeway and were able to retrieve the gun, Hoglund said.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle hit the center median and blew out a tire. It later exited the freeway at Paramount Boulevard in Downey and came to a stop in the 9200 block of Samoline Avenue, Hoglund said.

Deputies arrested three males and two females without incident. Two of the five people were described as juveniles.

Hoglund said the shooting may have been gang related but at the current time it was “hard to say at this time what the motive is.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.