Artist Met With Critics of Koreatown Mural, But it Won’t Save the Art

When an artist met his critics on Thursday afternoon, the conversation was friendly. But it didn’t change the outcome for his artwork at a school in Koreatown.

The days remain numbered for Beau Stanton’s mural of actress Ava Gardner at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools complex because local Korean activists say the painting’s background reminds them of the Japanese imperial battle flag, which they liken to a swastika.

After meeting with the artist and those who want his mural gone at a law firm in Koreatown, a Los Angeles Unified School District official reaffirmed plans to obliterate the piece. And the coalition of local Koreans that led the charge to remove it once again expressed satisfaction with the decision.

Stanton’s presence was the main difference between this news conference and one last week at which the decision was announced. The artist, who had donated his time to paint the mural, was respectful — posing for photos, handshakes and even an awkward hug with his Korean hosts — but he left disappointed.

