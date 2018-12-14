Big Rig Driver Sought After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Collision With Bicyclist in Wilmington

Police are looking for the driver of a big rig who was involved in a fatal collision with a bicyclist in Wilmington early Friday, but drove off without stopping to help, officials said.

The crash took place about 5:15 a.m. at Anaheim Street and Sampson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement.

The truck was heading west on Anaheim Street just prior the the crash, officials said.

“A bicyclist was traveling south across the westbound lanes of Anaheim Street when he collided with the right, rear side of the trailer,” according to the police statement.

Paramedics pronounce the cyclist dead at the scene.

Police described the involved truck as having a light-colored can and a dark brown trailer.

The identity of the bicyclist was not available.

The city of Los Angeles offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in fatal hit-and-runs.

Anyone wih information is urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.