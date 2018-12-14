California Cooking Podcast: Chef Louis Tikaram of EP & LP

Jess heads to one of her favorite restaurants, EP & LP in West Hollywood to learn a thing or two from executive chef Louis Tikaram. He shares the inspiration and cooking techniques behind some of the world class dishes found at the restaurant, including Jessica’s favorite sticky spare ribs.

