California's November Election Saw Highest Percentage of Voter Turnout Since 1982

California voters turned out for the November election at a higher rate than any similar election since 1982, according to final statewide results certified on Friday.

More than 12.7 million voters cast ballots in the Nov. 6 election, representing 64.5% of the state’s registered voters. That represents the highest percentage of voter turnout in a gubernatorial election since Nov. 2, 1982, when 69.7% of voters participated.

It was a dramatic change from 2014, which saw the lowest turnout — 42.2% of registered voters — of any gubernatorial election since 1942.

“What an election it was,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a video posted online by his office.

