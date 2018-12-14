Celebrity Stylist and Creative Director for Katy Perry Collections Johnny Wujek joined us live with festive footwear for the holidays. From statement heels to cozy snowman slippers that you’ll never want to take off come Christmas—Katy Perry reminds us to have a little fun with our fashion this season. Katy Perry Collections is offering free next day shipping until Dec 20. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social medi.
Express Yourself This Holiday Season With Katy Perry Collections
-
