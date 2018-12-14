Glendale Man Who Stole Using Over 500 Fake Debit and Credit Cards Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison: DOJ

A Glendale man who owned and used more than 500 fraudulent debit and credit cards — which used stolen bank account information — has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Khachatur Zakaryan, 37, was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to nine criminal charges including aggravated identity theft. He must serve another three years of supervised release following his time in prison, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Zakaryan drove to ATMS throughout the Las Vegas Valley to withdraw cash from stolen bank accounts — using counterfeit prepaid and gift debit cards encoded with stolen account numbers to pull off the scam.

He carried out the fraudulent cash outs at several different ATMs “within a short amount of time,” according to a Department of Justice news release.

Investigators later found 521 fraudulent cards during a search of Zakaryan’s van and hotel rooms, according to federal prosecutors. Another nine fraudulent cards were found in his possession when he was arrested.

Prosecutors said he was on parole for a similar felony offense involving counterfeit cards when he committed the crimes.

Zakaryan was convicted of charges including four counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of possession of 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices and four counts of producing, using, or trafficking in a counterfeit access device.

He still faces other charges in connection with fraud crimes and ATM skimming in North Carolina during about the same time period as the Las Vegas-based crimes.

The FBI’s Las Vegas Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Henderson Police Department in Nevada investigated the case.