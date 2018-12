Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jason "Baby J" Harley of Baby J's Burgers in Los Angeles shows of his latest culinary creation: the $500 brownie, which contains real gold. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Dec. 14, 2018.

Baby J's Burgers is located at 1030 East 25th Street in Los Angeles. More information can be found here.