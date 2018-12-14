Box Truck Explosion Shuts Down Boyle Heights Street; No Injuries Reported: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rear of a box truck exploded near a gas station in Boyle Heights Friday evening. No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at 2720 E. Olympic Blvd.

The explosion appears to have been caused by a propane tank that was being hauled on the back of the truck, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The L.A. Fire Department previously described the truck as a "semi trailer truck" and initially said it collided into a nearby gas station, then later determined that wasn't the case.

After it exploded, the truck's driver parked it near the gas station, then he and the passenger exited to safety, LAFD said.

LAPD was interviewing the truck's two occupants, both males. No arrests were made, according to Madison.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed debris scattered across the roadway, where four cars were stopped. What appeared to be a large metallic sheet was on top of one of the cars. A destroyed truck was parked on the side near the gas station.

The street was expected to be closed for several hours as authorities continued to investigate, police said.

A bomb squad was also responding to the scene, but there was no indication the incident was connected to terrorism or a purposeful act, LAPD said.

"At this time, all evidence points to this being an accident," the agency tweeted.