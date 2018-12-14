× Metrolink Hires New Chief Executive — the 1st Woman and 1st African American to Hold the Title

Directors at Southern California’s commuter rail agency on Friday hired a new chief executive officer — the first woman and the first African American to hold the position in Metrolink’s 26-year history.

Stephanie Wiggins, 49, has worked at three of the transportation agencies that fund and govern Metrolink. She most recently was the deputy chief executive officer at Los Angeles County’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a position she has held since 2015. Previously, she worked in the transportation field in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“I look forward to having a laser focus on enhancing the customer experience for current and future riders,” Wiggins said in a statement. She replaces Arthur Leahy, who announced his retirement in October.

Wiggins joins Metrolink at a critical period for Southern California transportation, as driving continues to increase and as officials work to draw commuters off the region’s congested freeways and onto public transportation ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.