1 Driver Arrested, Another Still Sought in Alleged South L.A. Street Racing Crash That Critically Injured 2 Girls

Posted 3:34 PM, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:37PM, December 14, 2018

One of two drivers accused of being involved in a street racing crash that left two 9-year-old girls in comas has been formally arrested, while the other remains at large, police said Friday.

Delila Rangel is seen in the hospital in a photo shared with KTLA on Dec. 14, 2018, by Jazmin Torres, the mother of Delila's best friend Ashley Gregorio, who was also hospitalized.

Franklin Windom, 38, previously described by police as Franklin Winbon, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in a speed contest resulting in injuries and speeding, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said. He was booked “in absentee,” as he remained hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries he suffered in Sunday night’s crash at Hoover Street and Florence avenue.

He was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro that police said was racing a Ford Mustang when it slammed into a car being driven by 24-year-old woman Jazmin Torres, with her daughter, Ashley Gregorio, and Gregorio’s best friend, Delila Rangel,  riding as passengers after an afternoon spent baking gingerbread cookies.

Ashley Gregorio is seen in the hospital in a photo shared with KTLA on Dec. 14, 2018, by her mother Jazmin Torres.

The violent collision left both girls fighting for their lives. They both remained in medically-induced comas on Friday, family members said.

Rangel’s mother, Lety Garcia, said her daughter suffered a serious brain injury.

Torres told KTLA she was knocked unconscious int he crash, but not seriously hurt .

The Mustang that was racing Windom’s Camaro at the time of the crash fled the scene without stopping to help, authorities said. The Mustang was described as black, with black rims, a black rear wing spoiler and a tan or light-colored interior.

A standing $25,000 reward is offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in injury hit-and-run collisions.

Ashley Gregorio, left, and Delila Rangel are seen in an undated photo provided by family.

Prosecutors had not yet been presented with a case regarding Windom on Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Paul Eakins said.

Windom’s bail was set at $20,000 pending his initial court appearance, officials said.

Los Angeles police are seeking this Ford Mustang in connection with a street-racing crash that seriously injuries two young girls at Hoover Street and Florence Avenue in South Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2018. (Credit: LAPD)

Anyone with information can reach Los Angeles police at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

 

 

