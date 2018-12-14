1 Driver Arrested, Another Still Sought in Alleged South L.A. Street Racing Crash That Critically Injured 2 Girls

One of two drivers accused of being involved in a street racing crash that left two 9-year-old girls in comas has been formally arrested, while the other remains at large, police said Friday.

Franklin Windom, 38, previously described by police as Franklin Winbon, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in a speed contest resulting in injuries and speeding, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said. He was booked “in absentee,” as he remained hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries he suffered in Sunday night’s crash at Hoover Street and Florence avenue.

He was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro that police said was racing a Ford Mustang when it slammed into a car being driven by 24-year-old woman Jazmin Torres, with her daughter, Ashley Gregorio, and Gregorio’s best friend, Delila Rangel, riding as passengers after an afternoon spent baking gingerbread cookies.

The violent collision left both girls fighting for their lives. They both remained in medically-induced comas on Friday, family members said.

Rangel’s mother, Lety Garcia, said her daughter suffered a serious brain injury.

Torres told KTLA she was knocked unconscious int he crash, but not seriously hurt .

The Mustang that was racing Windom’s Camaro at the time of the crash fled the scene without stopping to help, authorities said. The Mustang was described as black, with black rims, a black rear wing spoiler and a tan or light-colored interior.

A standing $25,000 reward is offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in injury hit-and-run collisions.

Prosecutors had not yet been presented with a case regarding Windom on Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Paul Eakins said.

Windom’s bail was set at $20,000 pending his initial court appearance, officials said.

Anyone with information can reach Los Angeles police at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

