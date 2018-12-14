Pedestrians Barred From Popular Holiday Display Route in Rancho Cucamonga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beginning Friday, pedestrians in Rancho Cucamonga will no longer be allowed to walk through one of the more popular Southern California holiday light destinations.

For years, residents on Thoroughbred and Jennet streets have been decorating their homes to the delight of passersby that would both walk and drive through the neighborhood.

But this year, the city passed a “drive-thru only” ordinance. The hope is it will “reduce the mix of vehicles and pedestrians, with the goal to reduce the risk of serious injury, negative behaviors, as well as preserve the quality of life for surrounding residents,” the city's website read.

Some residents aren’t happy with the change.

Marco Macias said one of the fun things about living in the neighborhood were the great Christmas parties, but now guests have nowhere to park within nearly a mile of his home. “If they walk in, they have to let the authorities know where they’re going … they have to show their IDs,” Macias said.

“It’s just not the same,” said Marilyn Macias, who enjoyed having people come up and say, “Merry Christmas” and talk about the displays.

Although Marilyn and Marco are disappointed with the ordinance, Marilyn admitted that some of the newer neighbors are happy with it.

According to the ordinance, portions of Thoroughbred Street, Jennet Street and Turquoise Avenue will be drive-thru only from December 14 through the 24th, between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The walking ban was also in place from Dec. 7 - 9 earlier this month.

The general public will not be allowed to walk to the displays during the designated times, the city stated.

A holiday lights travel route was provided by the city to help direct traffic through the neighborhood.

Vehicles exiting the 210 freeway at Carnelian Street will be directed south on Carnelian Street, west on 19th Street, and north on Sapphire Street to access the holiday lights in the Thoroughbred and Jennet neighborhoods, the website stated.