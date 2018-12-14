× Person Detained After Dead Body Is Found Following Fire in Wilmington: LAPD

One person has been detained as police investigate the scene where a dead body was discovered following a fire in Wilmington Friday morning, officials told KTLA.

Firefighters responded to a blaze reported in the 1200 block of Marine Avenue just before 8 a.m., LAPD Officer Tony Im said. When they discovered a dead body, the firefighters called in Los Angeles police since the death appeared suspicious, Im said.

One person has been detained as LAPD continues to investigate, Im said.

No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.