Route 91 Harvest Festival May Return to Las Vegas Next Fall

The country music festival that became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history could be returning to Las Vegas next fall — though probably far from the site of the 2017 shooting, according to a key promoter of the event.

Julie Matway, chief operating officer for Country Nation — a division of Live Nation, told a crowd Wednesday during a panel discussion at a music industry conference at the Mandalay Bay resort that the promoters hoped to bring back the concert next year.

“Route 91 Harvest here in Las Vegas is one of my kids,” Matway said. “I am looking forward to how and when we are going to bring that back. We are working hard on that.”

Her comments were reported in Amplify, a member-driven news service that covers the music and concert industry. The publication reported Live Nation’s president of country touring, Brian O’Connell, confirmed the effort to revive the festival 2019 and that the plans would include finding a way to honor the 58 people killed in the attack.

