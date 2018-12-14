Sewage Continues to Spew Into Tijuana River, But It’s Being Captured at U.S. Border: Federal Officials

While a ruptured pipe in Mexico continues to spill sewage into the Tijuana River, federal officials said that as of Friday morning the effluent was being captured at the border and diverted to a wastewater treatment facility.

Pumps that are part of a diversion system in the Tijuana River have been cleared of debris and restarted, officials said, effectively ending the cross-border flow that reportedly began Monday night from a broken pipe that leaked millions of gallons and shuttered South Bay beaches.

The waters off Imperial Beach remained off limits to swimmers on Friday, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

While flows are being captured at the border, officials said the damaged collector pipe continues to spill about 4.4 million gallons a day into the river, down from as much as 7 million gallons earlier this week, according to the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

