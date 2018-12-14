Student Arrested for Carrying Loaded Gun on Campus at Corona High School: Police

Police arrested a 16-year-old Corona High School student Friday after they say he was caught carrying a loaded handgun on campus.

A teacher’s aid first received information that the student was armed at the school, 1150 West 10th Street, the Corona Police Department said in a written statement.

“The school resource officer and (an) administrator were able to quickly locate and arrest the 16-year-old male student without incident,” according to the police statement. “The student was in possession of a loaded handgun that was concealed in his waistband at the time of his arrest.”

Detectives were working to determine how the teen obtained the weapon.

“Based on the investigation, there was no threat or plan to injure students at the campus,” the statement added. “Investigators believe

this was an isolated incident.”

Officials planned to staff an extra schoo resources officer at the campus through Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information, or who sees anything suspicious, is encouraged to contact Corona police at 951-817-5837.