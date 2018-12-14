× Suspect in Hancock Park Synagogue Attack Found Competent to Stand Trial

A Seattle man accused of trying to run over two Jewish men outside a Los Angeles synagogue has been found competent to stand trial, prosecutors said.

Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, 32, was arrested in late November after police say he shouted anti-Semitic slurs at worshipers exiting Congregation Bais Yehuda in Hancock Park and then allegedly tried to run the two men down with his car before speeding away and crashing.

A public defender had questioned whether Mohamed, who was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, was competent to stand trial.

The Times previously reported that Mohamed was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2015 and has been treated at mental health facilities in the Seattle area at least twice in recent years.

