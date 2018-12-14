Suspected Porch Pirate May Have Followed Mail Carrier, Burbank Police Say Amid Attempt to ID Him

Police on Friday released surveillance videos of a man who was caught on camera stealing items from the porches of two different homes in Burbank as they sought to identify the thief.

One of the package thefts happened in the 1800 block of North Maple Street around 3:30 p.m. last Friday, according to a news release from the Burbank Police Department.

Investigators believe the man may have been following the mail carrier, as the large, thick envelope was taken a short time after it was delivered.

The video also showed the mail truck parked in front of the home, and the mail carrier was not in the vehicle at the time.

Another video — taken the same day and in the same area — purportedly shows the same individual rifling through a mailbox outside a home. He appears to take some mail before bending down and grabbing something — possibly a small package — off the porch.

The man can then be seen running toward a car parked in the wrong direction and getting in on the passenger side, authorities said.

Police tweeted out footage of both incidents Friday morning, hoping that it could lead to the man’s identification.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Burbank detectives at 818-238-3210.

Police also used the incident to provide tips on how to keep packages safe from pirate pirates. They recommend the following for those expecting a delivery:

Try to be home at the time of the time of the delivery, or arrange to have the package delivered when someone is home.

If you’re unable to accept the package, consider having someone you trust do so on your behalf.

Set up email or text alerts for delivery updates.

Require a signature to accept the package, particularly those containing items of value.

Have packages delivered other ways, such as lockers or postal mail boxes.

Be vigilant and observant of suspicious activity — even if you’re not expecting a delivery. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity should call their local law enforcement agency.

NEED TO IDENTIFY: Porch Package Theft Suspect Caught on Camera. Do you know this guy? He's possibly following mail/delivery carriers. Any information, contact BPD Detectives at 818.238.3210. You can remain anonymous. Package stolen in Burbank on #December 7. #Grinch pic.twitter.com/qWMzgRfGyJ — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) December 14, 2018

Here he is again – same day – same area. #Shame pic.twitter.com/ujxDCHKOgr — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) December 14, 2018